Russia to reach LNG equipment import substitution, boost coal exports to India — minister

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will achieve full import substitution of 26 types of critical liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment by the end of 2025 and plans to significantly increase coal exports to India, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov stated in an interview with TASS.

"By the end of 2025, we will fully achieve import substitution of 26 types of critically important equipment for LNG projects. This refers to cryogenic pumps, compressors, and shut-off valves. This will allow the implementation of large-scale gas liquefaction projects using a fully domestic technological base," Tsivilyov said. The minister added that Russia is advancing in other areas of energy technology, noting that "multilateral well completion systems have successfully passed trials and are being prepared for serial production."

Alongside technological developments, Russia is expanding its energy exports. "India is a major consumer of our coal. We plan to increase coal exports to the country to 40 million tons by 2035," Tsivilyov stated.