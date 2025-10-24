Inflationary pressure will temporarily increase in the coming months — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Inflationary pressure will temporarily increase in the coming months due to a number of factors, as their impact subsides, disinflation will continue, the Bank of Russia said in a press release.

"According to the Bank of Russia, the current inflationary pressures will temporarily increase in late 2025 and early 2026 because of a number of factors, including price adjustments and the reaction of inflation expectations to the upcoming VAT rise. As these factors fade, disinflation will continue. This will be supported by tight monetary conditions," the regulator said.

According to the Bank of Russia, annual inflation as of October 20 was 8.2% and is expected to be in the range of 6.5-7% by the end of 2025.