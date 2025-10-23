Fate of sanctioned Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria to become clear in a month — Prime Minister

SOFIA, October 23. /TASS/. The Bulgarian authorities will make a decision on the fate of the Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery, which came under the US sanctions, within a month, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced.

The prime minister's statement was broadcast by Nova News from Brussels, where he is attending a meeting of the European Council.

"The sanctions imposed by the US directly affect the operations of the Lukoil Neftokhim Burgas refinery, which is part of the Lukoil-Russia system, which indirectly owns more than 50% of the refinery's shares. Therefore, given its status as a sanctioned entity, the refinery falls under this sanctions regime," he said.

He noted that the refinery has an opportunity until November 21 to complete all necessary transactions and transfers.

"We have a month to make a national decision about how to approach the matter as a country. We will see what is the best option for the refinery so as to make sure the country does not fall under sanctions and can continue production. By November 21 we should have full clarity on the matter," the prime minister said.

Zhelyazkov assured that nothing is hindering fuel production, as Russian oil has not been supplied to the refinery for a long time.

"The sanctions have a financial aspect in the form of transaction restrictions and the use of the SWIFT system, which will create certain difficulties in the refinery's operations. Possible solutions, including the appointment of external management, exist, as do other options permitted by our legislation to align with the sanctions regime," he said.

"Fuel supplies to the country are secured, but the plant must operate. We need to have answers to all the questions that have arisen by November 21," Zhelyazkov stressed.