EU bans deliveries of lavatory pans to Russia in its new sanction package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union banned deliveries of lavatory pans, bidets and other sanitary ware to Russia as part of the 19th sanctions package.

Such statement is contained in the ruling of the EU Council posted on the Official Journal of the EU.

"Bidets, lavatory pans, flushing cisterns and similar sanitary ware" were added to categories of goods prohibited for exports to Russia.

The EU gave no rationale to this specific prohibition. Dozens of categories of products were included into the new package of restrictions, including flowers, lichen, moss and plenty of other items.