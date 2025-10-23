Organized tourist traffic from European countries to Russia extremely low

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The organized tourist flow from European countries to Russia is extremely small in recent years, CEO of Intourist tour operator and Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia for Inbound Tourism Alexander Musikhin told TASS.

The European Union banned provision of tourist services in Russia in its new 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"The flow of organized tourists from European countries is very small in recent years. We hosted several groups from Bulgaria and Italy this year. Routes were traditional, Moscow plus St. Petersburg. There are requests for the next year but their number is also insignificant," Musikhin said.

The non-organized tourist traffic from the EU also exists, when people come to their relatives or on their own business without approaching travel companies, he noted. "These are usually nationals of the Baltic States and Germany. It is difficult to say how these flows will change after the introduction of new restrictive measures in the EU," Musikhin added.

"National hosting companies provide services to all the coming tourists in full scope, including tourists from the EU, and will continue doing that," the expert stressed.