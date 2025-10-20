Gazprom sets new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on October 19, exceeding its contractual obligations, the holding company said in a statement.

"On October 19, Gazprom set a new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. The delivered volume exceeded Gazprom's contractual obligations," the statement read.

The holding company noted that this is the second record this month and the fifth since supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline reached the maximum contractual level on December 1, 2024.

On December 1, 2024, Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China to its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Supplies via the Power of Siberia amounted to 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020, 10.39 billion cubic meters in 2021, 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, 22.73 billion cubic meters in 2023 and 31.12 billion cubic meters in 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline by more than 27%.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China's CNPC. Total deliveries over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value amounting to $400 billion.

Furthermore, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Russia and China signed documents on the supply of a total of 106 billion cubic meters of gas per year. During the visit, a memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters. Power of Siberia was also authorized to increase deliveries to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the planned 38 billion cubic meters, and a decision was also made regarding the "Far Eastern" corridor under construction to increase supplies by 2 billion cubic meters, from 10 to 12 billion cubic meters per year.