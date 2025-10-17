Russia-Morocco trade turnover rises by around 30% in first half of 2025

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Morocco increased by almost 30% in January-June 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters following the 8th meeting of the Russian-Moroccan Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

"Morocco has traditionally been one of Russia’s most important partners in Africa. Despite the current geopolitical situation, dialogue between our countries continues to strengthen and develop within the framework of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership adopted in 2016. In the first half of this year, trade turnover between our countries increased by nearly 30% compared with the same period last year. At the same time, we see substantial potential for further strengthening economic cooperation," Patrushev said, as quoted in the statement.

It was noted that Russia is interested in expanding supplies in the fields of industry, agriculture, transport, energy, and mineral resource development.

During the meeting, the parties discussed practical steps to deepen cooperation in the energy sector - one of the key areas of Russian-Moroccan collaboration. "The discussions touched not only on the development of the relevant infrastructure but also on the use of renewable energy sources," the Deputy Prime Minister’s office said. The meeting also highlighted prospects for cooperation in the transport sphere, particularly in organizing logistics services between the two countries.

In addition, participants noted the successful development of direct partnerships between Russian and Moroccan universities. In the 2024/2025 academic year, more than 4,000 Moroccan nationals were studying at Russian universities. The Deputy Prime Minister added that Russia is also ready to expand cooperation in the fields of general, secondary vocational, and supplementary education.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita signed the final protocol of the 8th meeting of the Russian-Moroccan Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. "We believe that the results of today’s meeting will give additional boost to the implementation of joint projects and the further development of trade and economic cooperation between our countries," Patrushev emphasized.