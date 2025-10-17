Bitcoin price down almost 5%

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin dropped by almost 5%, according to Binance platform data.

The Bitcoin price plunged by 4.39% to $106,021. It accelerated the descent later to $105,188, down 4.83%.

According to Coinmarketcap data of October 17, capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market stood at $3.58 trillion. The share of Bitcoin is $2.109 trillion or 58.9% and Ethereum, the nearest rival, holds 12.8% or $456.055 bln.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.