Bitcoin price down almost 5%

The Bitcoin price plunged by 4.83% to $105,188

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin dropped by almost 5%, according to Binance platform data.

The Bitcoin price plunged by 4.39% to $106,021. It accelerated the descent later to $105,188, down 4.83%.

According to Coinmarketcap data of October 17, capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market stood at $3.58 trillion. The share of Bitcoin is $2.109 trillion or 58.9% and Ethereum, the nearest rival, holds 12.8% or $456.055 bln.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

MOEX Index up 4.35%, RTS Index up 1.9% as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 18 kopecks to 11.38 rubles
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin
These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added
FSB chief cautions Britain in wake of MI6 ex-chief’s calls for recruiting spies
Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, Alexander Bortnikov said
Putin-Trump talk may at least prevent Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — US expert
US Notre Dame International Security Center Director Michael Desch emphasized that sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be a dangerous escalation
Orban calls Budapest the best venue in Europe for next Putin-Trump summit
The Prime Minister added that "Hungary is the only country in Europe supporting peace"
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
Zelensky is openly lying about situation around ZNPP, says Russian diplomat
Zelensky has repeatedly said in a bid to accuse Russia that no power is fed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because of our actions, Rodion Miroshnik said
Agreement on new Putin-Trump meeting 'fantastic news' — Szijjarto
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted "the road to peace leads through negotiations"
Putin convenes Security Council meeting after phone call with Trump — Kremlin aide
On Thursday evening, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their eighth phone call this year
US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump
Donald Trump earlier accused Hamas of killings in the Gaza Strip and threatened to take measures against the radical movement
Putin says Russia-US confrontation paradoxical given history of relations — Kremlin aide
"Both sides spoke about the deep mutual sympathies of the peoples of both countries, which were clearly manifested during the Second World War," Yuri Ushakov said
US vice president believes conflict in Ukraine will be resolved
JD Vance emphasized that the Russians and the Ukrainians are just not at the point where they can make a deal
Putin conveys Russia's stance on Tomahawks firmly to Trump — Kremlin
During the call, Vladimir Putin emphasized that sending Tomahawks would not alter the situation on the front lines, but would inflict serious harm on relations between Moscow and Washington
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Ukrainian military reports casualties from strike on army training center
The exact numbers were not specified
European Commission expects to confiscate Russian sovereign assets by end of 2025
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stressed that the EC intends to use this money for Ukraine's military needs
Russia-US summit may lead to new agreements on Ukraine, New START
US political scientist and analyst John Kavulich believes the Trump-Putin Summit can lead to a Russian Federation-Ukraine ceasefire
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest is 'slap in the face' of EU — media
European countries will have to grant permission for the presidential plane to fly over their territory, despite sanctions and the International Criminal Court warrant, the newspaper pointed out
Putin-Trump talk takes issue of Tomahawk deliveries off table — US expert
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick pointed out that the two leaders also "spoke about future trade relations" between Russia and the US
Orban assures Putin he is ready to provide conditions for meeting with Trump
At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Hungarian prime minister
Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the words and tone, in which Vladimir Zelensky publicly addresses the US leader
Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev
According to the politician, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part"
Kiev troops send dozens of drones to attack Energodar every day — mayor
Maxim Pukhov stressed that "there are days when on average 15 drones are sent to attack the city"
West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin noted that these cries and moans had quieted down somewhat over the past year
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian night drone strike on Crimea's power substations
As a result of the drone strike, several power substations in the Republic of Crimea were hit, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
US needs Tomahawk missiles for itself, cannot deplete its stockpile — Trump
The US leader described these cruise missiles as "a vicious, offensive, incredibly destructive weapon"
Secretary of Iranian Security Council says met with Putin in Moscow
Ali Larijani conveyed to the Russian leader a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei
Putin-Trump call silences European 'war party' — expert
"The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is likely to bear fruit," Eddie Gonzales said
Trump highlighted prospects of economic partnership between Russia, the US — Kremlin aide
"One of main theses of the US President was that the end of the conflict in Ukraine would open vast prospects for the economic cooperation between the United States and Russia," Yuri Ushakov said
Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin
The previous meeting between the two leaders took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Hungary long offered Budapest as venue for meeting on Ukraine settlement — top diplomat
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto earlier described the announcement of a new Russia-US summit in Budapest as "fantastic news"
Tomahawks’ supplies to be culmination of failed US policy on Ukraine — expert
"It is not a path to peace, but the next logical step toward the US-Russia conflict long desired by the hawks," Eldar Mamedov said
US ‘neocons’ want Ukraine conflict to continue, congresswoman says
In Anna Paulina Luna's opinion, Western attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through military means "will only lead to an irreversible escalation"
Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine on hold now — Rada lawmaker
According to Yegor Cherniev, the entire range of other matters will be discussed
Russia successfully pivots to new markets after EU says no to gas — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that supply chains on the global gas market were also changing for objective reasons
US delivering Tomahawk missiles to Kiev to undermine Ukrainian peace process — expert
According to Jeffrey Sachs, the peace process hardly exists at the moment because "Europe is warmongering, and the US isn't pursuing active diplomacy"
Orban says preparations for Russian-US summit in Budapest in full swing
On Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest
Russia, Serbia looking for optimal decision on NIS to overcome US sanctions
"In the current environment, our Serbian partners and we have to look for an optimal solution to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration," Maria Zakharova said
Putin, Trump showed clear intention to avoid US-Russia escalation — expert
A research fellow in the US Quincy Institute’s Eurasia Program Mark Episkopos opined that there appears to be an understanding between the Kremlin and the White House around the outlines of what a peace deal should entail
Trump believes US may not tighten anti-Russian sanctions
The US President noted that the phone talk with his counterpart Vladimir Putin was productive
US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB
Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to the development of quantum computing technologies
West trying to provoke disintegration processes in CIS — Russian intel chief
Western politicians aim to curb the development of the Commonwealth of Independent States as an independent power center, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Poland not to extradite to Germany Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams — PAP
The court also canceled his temporary detention
Russian troops hit Ukrainian UAV launch site in Iskander missile strike near Kharkov
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the strike destroyed four semi-trailer trucks, five UAV launchers and 30 Ukrainian militants, among them UAV operators and technicians and truck drivers
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Musk hails news about upcoming Putin-Trump summit in Budapest as encouraging
Following a phone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest
Hungary to guarantee Putin’s security for Budapest meeting with Trump — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs, Budapest will make sure that Vladimir Putin conducts successful negotiations
Dutch Supreme Court dismisses Russia's appeal in the Yukos case
The court also ordered Russia to pay 2,200 euros in legal fees to the former shareholders, plus interest, if these amounts are not settled within 14 days
Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB
British Special Air Service units are directly involved in the fighting, Alexander Bortnikov added
Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,350 per troy ounce
At 1:15 a.m. on Friday Moscow time, the price continued to grow, trading at $4,367.8 per troy ounce
Giving Tomahawks to Kiev cannot shift conflict's course, EU diplomat says
According to the diplomat, while such a move would send a strong political signal to Moscow, it would not be decisive militarily
With Brits behind it, Kiev regime capable of any terrorist attacks — deputy
Leonid Slutsky stressed that all countries in the area where the gas pipeline runs "need to strengthen protection and not weaken security measures"
Russian cosmonauts complete their spacewalk
They installed unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Hungarian PM plans to hold phone conversation with Putin today
Viktor Orban expressed hope that the upcoming talks between the two leaders in the Hungarian capital will become an important step toward settling the Ukraine conflict
Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks
The US leader added that prior to the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Russia demands UN condemn Ukrainian drone attack that killed war correspondent Zuyev
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged taking exhaustive measures to prevent such things in the future
Kremlin confirms ongoing Putin-Trump telephone conversation
The last conversation between the leaders took place nearly two months ago
What we know about Kiev forces' strike on war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said the Russian side will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the operator of the Ukrainian drone that carried out the deadly attack
Ukraine’s shelling attacks on ZNPP geared to make region unfit for living — governor
The biggest problem is that Ukrainian artillery can reach coastal areas, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Putin-Trump phone talk lasts 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that a lot of information was passed during the conversation
Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest
Before that, there will be a meeting of the countries' high level advisors
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Trump sees possibility of indirect Russia-Ukraine talks
Donald Trump emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky "don't get along too well"
Kiev forces shell DPR thrice in past day, civilian wounded
No civilian infrastructure damage was reported
Zelensky to deal with Trump’s refusal to supply Tomahawks — ex-CIA officer says
According to Ray McGovern, the most recent conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump also demonstrated the lasting significance of their meeting in Anchorage
Test voyage of ferry from Turkey made to Sochi — governor
The scheduled service is premature and unsafe, Veniamin Kondratyev said
EU sanctions do not prevent Russian president from visiting Budapest — EC
Olof Gill, EC Commission deputy chief spokesman, noted that the permission for the Russian president to fly over EU countries on the way to Hungary must be given by the governments of those countries
Kiev reacts to Russia's peace efforts with terror — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned a series of massive attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian facilities in Russia’s borderline regions during preparations and for the duration of a third round of talks in Istanbul, as well as the strikes on downtown Donetsk, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Kursk and Bryansk
Acts of sabotage by Kiev, London, and drone hysteria in Europe: FSB chief’s statements
Alexander Bortnikov noted that incidents with alleged Russian drones spotted in European airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Lavrov-Rubio phone call starting point of preps for Russia-US summit — Ushakov
The presidents agreed that representatives of the two countries would begin preparations for the summit, said Kremlin aide
Russia invited to Gaza summit but on short notice, top Egyptian diplomat says
Badr Abdelatty added that he is in regular contact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Drones damage several electric power substations in Crimea — regional head
Sergey Aksyonov noted that additional information about completing the repairs and resuming power supplies will be reported later on official information resources of the Crimean government
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia initiated Putin-Trump call following US leader's trip to Middle East — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov specified that President Putin's first priority was to congratulate Donald Trump on his achievements
Russia to regard Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine as hostile action — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin said this issue was discussed yesterday during a phone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America
Press review: Putin meets Syria’s interim leader as EU plans to increase military budget
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 16th
India mainly pays in rubles for Russian oil — Novak
Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India in recent time
Conflict to ease in months if NATO stops supporting Kiev — Russian envoy
According to Rodion Miroshnik, NATO and the West are trying to play the games only they understand with interpretations, justifications and attempts to whitewash themselves
Russian military correspondent killed in Zaporozhye Region — news agency
Сorrespondent Yury Voitkevich was seriously injured
Russia-US summit may assist Ukrainian settlement, boost trade — expert
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the meeting
Zelensky wants Trump to let him buy US weapons without restrictions — official
Vladimir Zelensky stated that there had been delays in the scheme by which NATO countries buy US weapons to send them to Ukraine
Some 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers abandoned battlefields in 2025, Russian expert says
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian army has been trying to address troop desertion by recruiting young "highly-motivated citizens" from Ukrainian nationalist battalions as noncombatants
Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman
US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
European global 'war party' does not want peace on continent — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that Russia's opponents do not want this because "it will become obvious that their multibillion-dollar expenditures on maintaining the puppet and neo-Nazi regime in Kiev are useless and detrimental to their own populations"
Russian forces conducting fierce fighting in DPR’s Seversk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Russian troops slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement
Hungarian PM announces preps for Putin-Trump meeting
Viktor Orban said that he had just got off the phone with President Donald Trump
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Afghanistan should be independent state without military bases — Russian intel chief
As Sergey Naryshkin stressed, this is in the interest of both regional states and the citizens of Afghanistan
Putin tells Trump that Russian forces have initiative in special op zone — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov noted that "in these conditions, the Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist methods, striking civilian targets and energy facilities"
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russia to develop 25 new technologies to increase oil output by 2050 — Gazprom Neft CEO
Alexander Dyukov explained that the industry had succeeded in creating an effective management system for ensuring technological sovereignty in recent years
Putin-Trump meeting to be prepared gradually, many issues to be resolved — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will work out the details at first
Russia ready to boost agriculture exports to Indonesia — federal center
Head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin noted that some commodity items with the potential to expand supplies from Russia to Indonesia are limited by high customs duties, as well as non-tariff barriers
Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk
According to the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in Budapest
Orban calls on EU to initiate talks with Russia on European security
The prime minister explained that an agreement with Russia on security in Europe is necessary to prevent an arms race
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
