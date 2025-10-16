Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,350 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high as it surpassed $4,350 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 1:00 a.m. on Friday Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday), the precious metal was trading at $4,354 per troy ounce (+2.5%).

At 1:15 a.m. on Friday Moscow time (10:15 p.m. GMT on Thursday), the price continued to grow, trading at $4,367.8 per troy ounce (+2.83%).