Silver price up by almost 4% hitting new all-time high

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The price of silver futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose nearly 4%, reaching a record high value of over $53 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 6:23 p.m. Moscow time (3:23 p.m. GMT), the price of silver was up 3.95%, reaching $53.4 per troy ounce.

By 6:53 p.m. Moscow time (3:53 p.m. GMT), the price of silver had slowed growth and amounted to $53.34 per ounce (up 3.83%). Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contract for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange was $4,290.5 (+2.12%).