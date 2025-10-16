US companies waiting for political signal to work with Russian energy firms — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Many American companies are reaching out to Russian energy firms, waiting for a political signal, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Yes, many American companies are reaching out to our energy firms. You can ask our energy companies about communication with them. They are interested and are waiting for a political signal to translate this interest into concrete agreements. But the fact is that this interest and discussions are underway regarding a large number of projects," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Countries that have abandoned Russian energy supplies, mainly European ones, are experiencing major economic difficulties, Dmitriev added.

