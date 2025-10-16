Russian Direct Investment Fund to announce new import phaseout projects

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund will announce new import phaseout projects shortly, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We see a very huge potential in import phaseout. We have already invested many funds into projects of this kind. We will announce certain more projects right in the import substitution sphere in the near time," he noted.

The fund is proactively investing in various projects, including technology ones, Dmitriev stressed.