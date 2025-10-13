Inflation could equal around 6.8% by end of 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects inflation in the country to equal around 6.8% by the end of this year, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"In September, inflation [in Russia] was around 8%. Rosstat's final estimate is now below 8%. Accordingly, we expect that as we had such a visible acceleration in inflation at the end of last year, and we're currently on the other side of the curve, we'll comfortably reach 6.8%," he said at a meeting of the State Duma’s budget and taxes committee.

In turn, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the inflation estimate for Russia by the end of 2025 at 6.8% is realistic and will most likely be achieved.