China's rare earth metal exports up 12.6% in January-September to 48,350 tons

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. China increased its exports of rare earth metals by 12.6% in January-September year-on-year to 48,350 tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In value terms supplies fell by 7.8% to $342.3 mln in the reporting period, according to figures released. In September, China cut its sales of this strategic resource abroad by 30.9% compared to August to 4,000 tons.

On October 9, China's Ministry of Commerce published several documents on tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals, related technologies, and equipment for their production. This angered US President Donald Trump who threatened Beijing with a 100% tariff increase and restrictions on software supplies.

According to data provided by the General Administration of Customs, China’s exports of rare earth metals rose by 6% in 2024 to 55,400 tons. In value terms deliveries decreased by 36% to $488.79 mln.