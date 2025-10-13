Yakutia's Naiba port to become Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor's key location

YAKUTSK, October 13. /TASS/. The planned seaport of Naiba in Yakutia's Bulunsky District is intended to become a key location of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev said.

"We are aware of the order from the president [Vladimir Putin] to work on formation of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor as an integrated logistics project for the country's sustainable development. Of course, global projects of the kind determine Yakutia's spatial development, the creation of a modern transport framework to involve vast territories in the economy, including through implementation of projects like the Northeast Transport Corridor from the Dzhalinda - Mohe in the Amur Region, providing access to China via the Lena, Yana and Kolyma roads through the Yakut Arctic to the Naiba deep-water terminal with access to the Northern Sea Route. The planned seaport of Naiba near Tiksi on the Laptev Sea coast will become a key location of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," the governor said.

At the Eastern Economic Forum in 2024, Yakutia and the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic agreed cooperation in the Naiba seaport construction. Tiksi is on the list of backbone territories of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone. The list includes cities and small towns that are of strategic importance to the country. Tiksi is Russia's northernmost seaport.