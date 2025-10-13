Trade turnover between China, Russia down 9.4% in January-September to $163 bln — customs

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 9.4% in January-September 2025 year-on-year to $163.62 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia decreased by 11.3% in the reporting period to $73.57 bln while supplies from Russia to China lost 7.7% to $90.05 bln, according to figures released.

Consequently, Russia’s positive balance in three quarters reached $16.48 bln, which is 17.2% higher than in the same period in 2024.

In September, trade turnover between the two countries grew by 10.7% month-on-month to $19.82 bln, according to the report. China exported $8.87 bln worth of goods to Russia last month (up by 3.7%), while Russian deliveries to China equaled $10.95 bln in the period (up by 17.1%).

The bulk of Russian goods supplied to China in value terms are oil, natural gas, and coal. Other items include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia ranging from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, clothing, and footwear.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 26.3% in 2023 to $240 bln. In 2024, it reached a record level of over $244 bln.