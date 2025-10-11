Russia to continue strengthening technological sovereignty of agricultural sector — Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia will continue creating conditions enabling further strengthening of the technological sovereignty of the national agricultural sector, President Vladimir Putin said in his video address on the occasion of the Agricultural and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"We are committed to fostering the continued growth of Russia’s agricultural sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and ensuring technological independence," the head of state said.

"We will also encourage domestic research innovations in breeding, genetics, agricultural machinery production, food processing technologies, and the development of new veterinary medicines," Putin added.