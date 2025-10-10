Investment in Northern Supplies' information system to make $20 million — minister

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. About 1.6 billion rubles ($20 million) will be allocated for development of the Northern Supplies information system in 2026-2028, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"As for the Northern Supplies information system's development, the budget plans allocating within three years 1.6 billion rubles ($20 million)," he said at a meeting of the State Duma's Committee on Development of the Far East and Arctic.

In 2027, developers are expected to finalize the information system's functional contour, he added.

Work on the information system complies with the federal law on Northern Supplies, which entered into force on April 1, 2024. The main purpose is to create uninterrupted supplies of life support goods to the Far North - fuel, food, building materials, and others.