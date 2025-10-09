Bank of Russia eyeing different opportunities to solve freeze problem for investors

SIRIUS, October 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is working continuously together with market participants in order to solve the problem of the asset freeze for Russian investors, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the Finopolis 2025 forum.

"We are continuously eyeing various opportunities together with market players in order to solve the problem of frozen assets of Russian investors," she said.

