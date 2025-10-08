Russia’s poultry exports to Africa triple in January-August exceeding $27 mln

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian poultry exports to African countries in January-August 2025 increased 2.2-fold in physical terms compared to the same period last year, reaching 20,000 tons, and tripled in monetary terms, reaching over $27 million, the federal center Agroexport told TASS.

The center clarified that the majority of revenue came from exports of frozen turkey parts and offal, amounting to over $17 million. was also exported. In the reporting period Russia also exported chicken meat to Africa - frozen chicken parts and offal, worth approximately $8 million, and domestic chickens, worth $2 million.

According to Agroexport, the top five African countries importing poultry meat from Russia by value are Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Gabon, and Guinea. During this period, Russian poultry exports to Ghana increased by 6.5 times in monetary terms, to Benin by 6 times, and to the Democratic Republic of Congo by 1.5 times.

In 2025, Russia also exported poultry to the Central African Republic for the first time and resumed deliveries to Togo after a hiatus since 2023, according to Agroexport.