Tatarstan may become platform for expanding Russia-India cooperation, ambassador says

KAZAN, October 8. /TASS/. Tatarstan may become a key platform for the development of Indian-Russian cooperation in the fields of petrochemicals, IT and engineering, India's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Vinay Kumar said at the TIME: Russia-India. Mutual Efficiency business forum in Kazan.

"Our partnership with key regions such as Tatarstan represents not only economic opportunities, but also a reliable vision for steady development in the 21st century. In addition, with its developed industrial base and strategic vision, Tatarstan not only creates unique opportunities for bilateral cooperation, but also serves as a center and launch pad in areas such as petrochemicals, engineering, IT and manufacturing,” said the ambassador in his speech at a plenary session called Russia and India: Time to Cooperate, Time for Regions.

He emphasized that the combination of India's large market and human resources with Tatarstan's industrial and technological potential opens up vast opportunities for mutual investment. Kumar pointed to successful examples of cooperation, such as the production of Kamaz trucks and collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry.

The ambassador paid particular attention to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties. According to him, artificial intelligence technologies capable of instantly overcoming language barriers open up new opportunities for cooperation in cinema and creative industries.

Kumar also emphasized that the opening of the Indian Consulate General in Kazan will bring cooperation to a new level. “As we move forward, with the start of our consulate's work, we hope for a new level of interaction between different regions of India and Tatarstan,” he said.

In conclusion, the ambassador invited representatives of the business community to more actively use the opportunities that are opening up and expressed his hope for a speedy visit to India by the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

About the forum

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency is being held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's business program consists of sessions on key areas: investment and finance, the labor market, education and science, IT and digital technologies, medicine, the oil and gas chemical complex, agriculture, the film industry, the media sphere, and creative industries. Participants include officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations. The Indian ambassador to Russia is also taking part in the forum.

