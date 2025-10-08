Draft budget maintains balanced support of agribusiness — Russian PM

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The draft Russian budget presented to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, maintains balanced and flexible support of agricultural producers for the next three years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Agricultural sector enterprises are sufficiently resilient in general in the long term against maintained balanced and flexible government support system. Such measures are provided for in the draft federal budget for the next three years, put forward to the State Duma," Mishustin said.

The Russian government will continue helping farmers with short-term loans at preferential rates for current field work and with funding for investment projects, the prime minister added.