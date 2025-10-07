US tariffs leading to greater uncertainty in currency markets — IMF

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Introduction of tariffs by the administration of US President Donald Trump led to greater uncertainty in currency markets, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its report on global financial stability.

Amid a shifting global economic landscape – shaped by evolving trade policies, supply chain realignments, and geopolitical tensions – the surge in uncertainty following the US tariff announcements in April revealed patterns both familiar and new," the IMF noted. "Nonresident demand for US dollars rose in spot markets, though less sharply than during previous episodes such as the pandemic shock," IMF experts said.

"Cross-country differences in trading behavior also became more evident, with some economies shifting to net selling of the dollar," the IMF noted. At the same time, hedging demand from nonresident nonbank financial institutions, aimed at protecting against future dollar depreciation, "was stronger and more persistent, suggesting evolving shifts in market responses to uncertainty," it added.