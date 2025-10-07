Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after damage to its gas facilities — Reuters

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to increase natural gas imports by 30% after damage to the country's gas infrastructure, Reuters reported citing Ukrainian Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk.

According to Reuters, Grinchuk told reporters in Kiev that she had discussed additional gas imports with G7 countries. Grinchuk added that Kiev is also considering increasing imports of liquefied natural gas. According to her, strikes on Ukraine's gas infrastructure have caused significant damage to the country's gas production.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that on the night of October 5 Russian forces launched a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and gas and energy infrastructure facilities supporting their operation. The ministry also reported damage to gas and energy infrastructure facilities on October 3. Back then, the Ukrainian company Naftogaz reported the most massive attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure since February 2022.