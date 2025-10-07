Air accidents with Russian civilian aircraft dropped by 38.7%

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The total number of air accidents with Russian civilian aircraft fell by 38.7% in annual terms from the start of this year, said Dmitry Yadrov, the head of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

"For the time being, the total number of air accidents with civilian aircraft of the Russian Federation declined by 38.7% against the like period of 2024. The number of air accidents during air transportation of passengers, mail or cargoes dropped by 27.3% against the like period of 2024," he noted.

Thirteen air accidents take place in Russia as an annual average figure since 2010, Yadrov said.

"The average figure of aviation accidents at present is maintained amid growth of performance indicators of civil aviation, such as passenger turnovers and the number of transported passengers. This is particularly visible relatively to 2023-2024," he added.