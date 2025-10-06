China outpaces US in race for global energy market leadership — news agency

NEW YORK, October 6. /TASS/. China is overtaking the US in the race for global energy market leadership by increasing exports of renewable energy technologies, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the US, which under President Donald Trump's administration has set a goal of becoming the leader in the global energy market, exported oil and gas worth about $80 billion in the first seven months of this year. China's exports for the same period reached $120 billion. According to the Ember analytical center, in August, China set a monthly record for exports of such products, reaching $20 billion.

Ember emphasized that this trend continues despite the decreasing cost of renewable energy technologies. Solar panel exports, for example, are now significantly lower in value than the record levels of spring 2023. However, the total capacity of panels supplied abroad is at a historically high level: 46,000 megawatts in the first seven months of this year.

Bloomberg also noted that China is increasingly supplying its advanced technologies to developing countries. More than half of Chinese electric car exports went to such countries this year. Although the US may increase its fossil fuel and renewable energy technology supplies, China's role in the global market will continue to grow, the news agency concluded.