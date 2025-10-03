Russian oil producers receive over $370 mln under fuel damper mechanism in September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Payments from the Russian budget to oil companies as part of the fuel damper mechanism amounted to 30.5 bln rubles ($372 mln) in September 2025, according to files provided by the Finance Ministry. In August, such payments amounted to 80.4 bln rubles.

Last September payments to oil producers totaled 145.7 bln rubles.

Oil companies receive payments under the damper mechanism from the government when the export price of petroleum products exceeds the domestic price. If the export price is lower than the domestic price, oil companies must compensate the budget for the difference.