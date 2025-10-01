Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 1.39 to 2,647.25 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.1% to 1,023.28 points. The yuan lost fifteen kopecks over the day to 11.35 rubles.

"The situation in the Russian market did not experience significant changes on Wednesday. Attempts to bounce back did not develop in view of absence of current drivers; the decline continued. The market is in the process of reassessment of new sanction and fiscal inputs," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of the wines producer Abrau Dyurso took the lead in growth on the falling stocks market (+1.2%0, most probably in anticipation of the price hike for company’s products before the increase of excises early next year," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

The dip was the strongest for stocks of M.Video electronics and household appliances retailer (-16.5%), highly likely because there was no confirmation for mass media reports that a Chinese investor may buy into the capital of the company, she added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,625-2,750 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,600-2,700 points.