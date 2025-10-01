{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Strong national economy enables building partnership with global south — envoy

The Global South is the basis of the multipolar world, while the West is losing its role, Kirill Dmitriev added

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. The strong Russian economy makes it possible to build up creative partnerships with countries of the Global South and also consider partnerships with certain countries of the West, special envoy of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Funds Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

"The strong macroeconomic condition of the Russian economy provides us with an opportunity to build a good, creative partnership with countries of the Global South and look at partnerships with certain Western countries in particular," Dmitriev said.

The Global South is the basis of the multipolar world, while the West is losing its role, he added.

Kiev reports blackout at Chernobyl nuclear power plant
According to the statement, as a result of power supply issues, "the new safe confinement was left without power"
US government partially shuts down due to lack of funding
On Tuesday, the Senate rejected two bills submitted by the parties, which were aimed at averting a shutdown
Ukraine’s chief of General Staff says situation on frontline difficult
Andrey Gnatov added that around 160-190 separate clashes are taking place daily along the entire frontline
EU draft budget serves Kiev's interests, Hungary refuses to fund them — MFA
According to Peter Szijjarto, Brussels is preparing for war and wants Europeans to be the ones to cover it
Europe to answer for using immobilized Russian assets in court — lawmaker
Europe will return everything to Russia, Leonid Slutsky said
Pentagon chief says Washington prepares for war out of a 'love for peace'
"From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this war, fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win," Pete Hegseth declared
Ukraine employs 110 drones to attack Belgorod Region over past day
Two private houses were damaged
Press review: Trump’s Gaza plan gets support as India eyes more S-400s despite US pressure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 30th
HAMAS insists on adjustments to Trump's Gaza plan — TV
According to the source, the movement intends to seek to preserve its "legitimate right to self-defense" and the use of weapons for defensive purposes
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past 24 hours
Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kirovsk and Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Seversk Maly in the DPR
Polish president ready to talk with Russian leader if Poland’s security depends on it
Karol Nawrocki also reiterated that US President Donald Trump seems to him as the only Western leader capable of negotiating with Putin
Kiev's claims that Russia 'bombs' ZNPP are foolish; it's Russian facility — Kremlin
"Everyone knows that the plant and its surrounding infrastructure are subject to constant attacks by the Kiev regime," Dmitry Peskov said
Air defenses down 20 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Eight of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russian forces penetrate enemy defenses near Seversk in Donbass region — expert
Russian forces destroyed a fortification system near the Bakhmutka River and narrowed the space between positions northwest of Seversk
Russia to ensure its security if US triggers new arms race — senior diplomat
This is a situation that explains the brevity of the US reaction, Sergey Ryabkov noted
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Putin congratulates Xi on China's 76th anniversary
The Russian president wished the Chinese leader "good health, prosperity, and success in his state and party activities, as well as happiness and prosperity for all Chinese citizens"
Russian oil supplies having no alternative, Orban says
"There is a supplementary pipeline from Hungary that is not as important as the oil pipeline from Russia, which is playing the main role," the Hungarian prime minister said
US Senate fails to adopt two bills on government funding
As many as 47 senators voted in favor of the document, while 53 opposed
Moldova elections mark worldwide setback of West — Russian diplomat
"Everything is being swept aside," Maria Zakharova noted
Russian forces encircle Ukrainian battlegroup near Ambarnoye in Kharkov Region
Ukrainian soldiers are "stubbornly holding on to" Ambarnoye as the settlement "has an advantageous strategic position," Andrey Marochko noted
Defense manufacturer sends new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops
This armor is unrivaled both in Russia and abroad in terms of the combination of its combat and technical characteristics
Unidentified drone found in northeastern Poland — army
The object, found in a corn field by a combine harvester operator, could be one of the drone traps that had fallen in eastern and central Poland in the early hours of September 10
Macron criticizes idea of issuing loan to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
"When assets are frozen, one has to respect international law," the French president said
Romania plans to launch joint drone production with Ukraine, says top diplomat
Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu also pointed out that Romania had approved an increased US troop presence on its territory to support Middle East refuelling operations
Gaza residents suffer from water shortages as Israeli strikes disrupt supplies
According to the TV channel, more than 75% of Gaza’s central water wells are out of service
Weapons from Ukraine may fall into militant hands in Africa, expert warns
"All these groups are already receiving weapons from Ukraine through various channels," director of the Officers Union for International Security Alexander Ivanov noted
Sandu, Zelensky criticize Georgia on orders from Western handlers — Russian MFA
Earlier, Maia Sandu stated that "Georgia has become a colony of Russia" and called on Moldovans "not to repeat their mistakes" and "fight for the European path"
Kiev regime plotting highly publicized provocation in Poland, SVR says
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stressed that the candidates for the staged provocation had already been selected
IN BRIEF: What we know about Munich shooting, explosions
Police in Munich said there are currently no signs of danger for the population after explosions were reported
Putin’s Valdai speeches focus on big picture, not ‘momentary’ political noise — Kremlin
The speeches are not rewritten every day, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
World war imminent, if Kiev's false flag sabotage plans materialize — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia
Number of nuclear powers will grow, Medvedev predicts
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that even among AI developers, some countries are not yet widely known and will eventually make a name for themselves
Kremlin expects Putin’s speech at Valdai Discussion Club to trigger a global discussion
The president will address participants in the plenary session of the 22nd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club tomorrow, Dmitry Peskov said
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Kharkov
Air raid sirens went off in the Kharkov Region and some other regions of Ukraine
Russian embassy accuses London of staging Bucha provocation
During the stay of Russian servicemen in Bucha there were no complaints about them doing anything wrong, the statement said
Ex-leader sees Moldova being turned into anti-Russia project under Western pressure
According to Igor Dodon, this may trigger major trouble if the society gets split
Capture of Verbovoye paves way for advance towards Novogrigorovka in Zaporozhye — expert
The military expert noted that the advance of Russian forces on this front - near Verbovoye - will cut off the enemy group from the Zaporozhye Region and allow for the formation of a buffer zone
Europe considers extending air shield to western Ukraine, capital Kiev — Telegraph
According to the newspaper, European countries, including Britain, must accept that they will have to act "with minimal American help"
India, Russia to hold joint ground forces exercises Indra 2025
The exercises will take place in the desert conditions of the western Indian state of Rajasthan near the city of Bikaner
Bulgaria to stop Russian gas transit to Hungary, Slovakia by 2028 — Minister
According to Zhecho Stankov, "Hungary and Slovakia are not anticipated to face energy security challenges" because they will be able to find alternative routes for gas purchases
White House official says Trump ready for unconditional meeting with Kim Jong Un — agency
This "marks the first time that the Donald Trump administration has publicly stated that it does not have 'any preconditions' for the resumption of dialogue between Trump and Kim," the news agency said
Hamas cannot accept two points of Trump's Gaza plan — movement spokesman
According to the statement, the movement views the introduction of foreign troops into the Strip as a new form of occupation of Gaza
Moscow to expel Austrian diplomat soon in response to Vienna's actions — MFA
Earlier, sources reported that Austria had declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata
Death toll from Philippine earthquake rises to 60
Deputy secretary of the Office of Civil Defense Bernardo Alejandro emphasized that there have been increasing reports of casualties
Russian troops keep advancing in several areas near Krasnoarmeysk, says DPR head
Russian forces are also expanding the area under their control at the Dobropolye bulge contrary to the Ukrainian military command’s claims, Denis Pushilin stated
Russia not invited to join security mission in Gaza — Lavrov
Russia heard about this plan yesterday, the Russian foreign minister said
French president pledges to update nuclear doctrine
Emmanuel Macron is inclined to further deepen strategic dialogue with the Europeans
Trump announces moving nuclear submarines to Russia’s coast 'just to be careful'
Donald Trump said the United States is "25 years ahead of Russia and China in submarines"
US Senate proposes $10 billion monthly payouts to Ukraine from Russia’s frozen assets
The text of the document has not yet been made public
Egypt, Qatar, Turkey ask Hamas to accept US peace plan for Gaza — Axios
The senior Hamas officials said they would study the US initiative "in give faith"
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian assault group near Konstantinovka in Sumy Region
According to the source, the enemy lost more than 50% of the personnel of its assault groups
Russian troops liberate Verbovoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement, kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops
At least one dead in Munich shooting, blasts — Bild
According to the German newspaper, the man had planted an explosive in his parents’ house before setting it off and taking his own life
Ukraine cannot use Tomahawk missiles against Russia — columnist
Jennifer Kavanagh also emphasized that the Tomahawk is a highly expensive and unique weapon, and the US would not supply Ukraine with enough missiles to achieve a strategic effect
EU increasingly dissatisfied with von der Leyen's leadership strategy — media
According to the outlet, EC staff "complain that unearthing the truth has never been tougher"
Russian forces liberate 20 settlements in September — TASS estimates
Battlegroup East took control of nine populated communities in the DPR, eight in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, two in the Zaporozhye Region and one in the Sumy Region
Russia firmly guarantees Zaporozhye NPP safety, maintains contact with IAEA — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that despite the constant shelling from Ukraine, "Russian specialists and station staff are doing everything possible to preserve the safety of the facility"
Over 20 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Russia’s missile strike in Volchansk
The source said that an aerial missile strike eliminated a large amassment of manpower of the 127th separate heavy mechanized brigade
Ukraine’s armed aggression kills some 10,000 civilians in DPR since 2014
"Another 15,995 people, among them 1,032 children, have suffered injuries," Natalya Nikonorova, member of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs and former DPR Foreign Minister, specified
Kiev is trying to create tense atmosphere in Europe to extract money — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik specified that Ukraine has announced ambitious sums – over $120 billion – that must be found by reallocating money from social protection, healthcare development, and other budget areas
US voices commitment to Ukraine peace in meetings with Russia — MFA
The parties also spoke about the need to understand the root causes of the conflict, Maria Zakharova added
Medvedev describes US submarines as 'black cat in a dark room'
"It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Russia’s Ratnik soldier combat outfit outshines foreign rivals — commander
Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev also highlighted the growing role and number of electronic warfare systems
European Commission gives new tranche to Ukraine from seized Russian assets
According to the Commission, funds will be directed to support the defense sector
Press review: Western pressure mounts on Serbia as Denmark strengthens drone defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 1st
Russia awaiting Trump’s response to Putin’s offer on New START — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov does not expect US to respond in detail
Ukraine's EU membership would now mean war in Europe — Hungary’s Orban
Viktor Orban emphasized that his decision to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU is not his personal one, but belongs to the "Hungarian people"
Advanced Russian armor shows high efficiency on battlefield — commander
Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev also highlighted the role of small-size vehicles, such as quad bikes, buggies and motorcycles
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Senior Russian diplomat, Palestinian Vice President talk Gaza ceasefire prospects — MFA
The Russian side expressed support for any measures that would help end the bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave
EAEU countries cover 90% of agriculture production demand — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin added that all of this requires additional aid to the agricultural sector
King of Bahrain receives two gyrfalcons as gift from Russian president
The birds had been bred at the Kamchatka Falcon Center
Russian national messenger Max may become popular globally — expert
"Telegram calls and WhatsApp are greatly degraded and Russia does much business outside of Russia," Joseph Schutzman noted
Lavrov does not consider issue of possible Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev settled
"If the US believe that Ukraine is a responsible nation that will use Tomahawks responsibly, that would be surprising to me," the foreign minister stated
Medvedev clarifies his remarks about 'military budget'
According to the deputy head of the Security Council, one of the country’s most important tasks is to fulfill all social obligations and develop social spheres
Some EU countries reluctant to back changes to admission procedure — newspaper
According to the newspaper, these governments object to the change because it would prevent them from blocking membership applications they consider problematic
IN BRIEF: What is known about aftermath of Ukrainian overnight attack on Russian regions
Electrical power supply to three populated areas in the Svetloyarsky District of the Volgograd Region has been cut off
Hegseth's statement sends signal to US allies — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signaled that the US allies cannot cope without a "powerful America"
Venezuela ratifies Agreement on Strategic Partnership with Russia
The document determines the key parameters of long-term interaction and opens a new stage in Russia-Venezuela cooperation
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russia is interested in stronger, resilient Latin America — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat highlighted Moscow’s appreciation for Latin American countries’ commitment to preserving the historical truth about World War II
FACTBOX: Day of Reunification of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions with Russia
On September 30, 2022, a signing ceremony for international treaties on the accession of the four regions to the Russian Federation took place in the St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow
EU discussing change in policy towards Belarus — Guardian
Preliminary discussions are underway in Brussels regarding the continued effectiveness of the policy of isolating Minsk, the newspaper said
Only intrigue in Moldovan elections was how many votes authorities dare to 'draw'
"But even through these manipulations, the opposition received more votes within the country than the ruling party," Igor Dodon stated
Most of 339 children on Ukraine's list turned out to be adults or outside Russia — Lavrov
"The Ukrainians have long claimed that tens of thousands of children have disappeared and that Russia has 'evacuated' them," the Russian foreign minister said
Unknown assailants fired pyrotechnics at Bundeswehr aircraft — Der Spiegel
The assailants missed the C-130, but the pilots noticed a flash and then a loud bang
Russia assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya will present the Security Council's monthly agenda at a press conference at the organization's headquarters
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Gasoline situation in Russia is fully under control — Novak
The Ministry of Energy is actively working with all regions in routine mode
DPR agency reports third consecutive day without Ukrainian attacks on residential areas
According to earlier reports, a civilian suffered injuries in Kurakhovo after stepping on a Lepestok anti-personnel mine
IN BRIEF: What is known about SVR statements about Ukraine plotting provocation
According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kiev regime’s new provocation may involve a sham attack on Poland’s critical infrastructure facilities
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian military responds to European provocations against shipping in Baltic — Kremlin
Sometimes this makes Russian armed forces to take measures to restore order, Dmitry Peskov noted
Some 30,000 people join Ukrainian ranks every month — lawmaker
Fyodor Venislavsky added that at this point, the Ukrainian parliament was not considering any proposals or initiatives from the security and defense community
After Russia’s special military operation EU's existence may be in doubt — Chinese expert
Gong Jiong acknowledged that the current "system of global governance is disintegrating, the equilibrium is collapsing, and before anything new emerges, there will be chaos"
Free trade agreement with Iran fueled turnover — Russian Deputy PM
A counterpart agreement is expected to be signed with Indonesia by the end of the year, Alexey Overchuk noted
US aims for strict control in Latin America, seeks to push out rivals — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that turbulence on the international stage is fueled by the strong resistance from established powers, primarily American and European, to accept this historically inevitable process and cease attempts to turn back time
Latin America shows rising interest in BRICS — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, work is underway in all BRICS dimensions under Brazil’s chairmanship
Tomahawks for Kiev, cheating at Moldova elections — Lavrov sounds off
The Russian top diplomat noted that he did not consider the issue of potential supplies of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine a done deal
