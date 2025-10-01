Strong national economy enables building partnership with global south — envoy

SOCHI, October 1. /TASS/. The strong Russian economy makes it possible to build up creative partnerships with countries of the Global South and also consider partnerships with certain countries of the West, special envoy of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Funds Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

"The strong macroeconomic condition of the Russian economy provides us with an opportunity to build a good, creative partnership with countries of the Global South and look at partnerships with certain Western countries in particular," Dmitriev said.

The Global South is the basis of the multipolar world, while the West is losing its role, he added.