Annual inflation accelerates to 8.01% from September 23 to 29 — Russian Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia moved up to 8.01% from September 23 to 29, 2025, compared to 7.99% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 8.01% as of September 29. Inflation was 0.13% over the week from September 23 to 29," the ministry informed.

In the foods sector, prices changed by 0.16% during the reporting week, including by 0.24% for fruits and vegetables and 0.15% for the other foods. The price growth rate in the non-food sector was 0.16. Prices changed by 0.08% in the monitored services sector.

Prices edged down by 0.5% in the global food markets during the reporting period, the ministry added.