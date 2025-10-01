Russia’s GDP reaches $607.1 bln in Q2 2025

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the Q2 of 2025 reached 49.5 trillion rubles ($607.1 bln) in current prices, according to Rosstat’s preliminary estimate.

The real volume of GDP increased by 1.1% compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024, while the GDP deflator rose by 3.6%.

As noted in the statistics service materials, the growth in real GDP was driven by an increase in domestic final demand (+1.9%), primarily due to expenditures on final consumption (+2.5%). The rise in final consumption was mainly influenced by increased household spending (+3.2%), while consumption expenditures of government sectors and non-profit institutions serving households grew by 0.7%.

The increase in gross accumulation (+0.1%) resulted from capital formation (+1%) amid a slowdown in the growth of inventories of material circulating assets.

Rosstat highlighted that in the composition of main GDP components in the Q2 2025 compared with the same quarter in 2024, the share of final consumption expenditures increased from 70.1% to 73.1%, gross accumulation rose from 24.8% to 25%, while the share of net exports declined from 5.1% to 1.9%.

In the GDP structure by income sources for Q2 2025 relative to Q2 2024, the share of labor compensation increased from 45.5% to 49.5%, the share of net taxes on production and imports fell from 6.8% to 4.9%, and the share of gross profit decreased from 47.7% to 45.6%.