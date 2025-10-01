Decisions on seized Russian assets may be made at end of October — Merz

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. No decision will be made on the seized Russian assets at the informal meeting of EU heads of states and governments in Copenhagen and more specific measures will be taken at the end of October at the earliest, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the press conference.

"There are assets from Russia deposited and kept with Euroclear. I put forward a proposal on this issue and we will discuss it today in the informal setting; since this meeting is informal, no decisions will be made. Nevertheless, I insist once again that the European Union, the European Commission assume responsibility for reducing the red tape," Merz said. Proposals on this matter were received from various EU member-states, he added.

"I will also put forward one or two suggestions on this matter. However, this is originally the process of consultations at the level of heads of states and prime ministers," the chancellor said. The official two-day meeting of the council will be held in late October in Brussels, "where more specific measures will be taken as needed," he added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia would definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. Moscow intends to organize legal prosecution of persons involved in that, he stressed.