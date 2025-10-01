MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Ukraine is asking for its Western allies’ permission to use their financial assistance not only for economy and social sphere, but also to cover its military needs, said Fyodor Venislavsky, a lawmaker from the pro-government Servant of the People party.

"We are negotiating with our Western partners to persuade them to change their stance regarding the use of foreign financial assistance, so that it could be used not only for the social, economic and cultural spheres, but also for the security and defense sector," the Ukrainian Media Center quoted him as saying.

According to the Ukrainian government’s plan of work for 2025-2026, submitted to Verkhovna Rada, Kiev expects to receive additional $15 billion from its Western partners to develop its defense industry in this period.

Earlier, Kiev officials repeatedly admitted that the country’s authorities were only able to cover Ukraine’s defense expenditures, while funding other fields required foreign assistance. Notably, as for funding the operation of institutions, the West provides funds to Ukraine as loans, not grants. Nikolay Azarov, who served as the country’s prime minister in 2010-2014, noted that without Western loans, Ukraine would no longer exist as a state.