Russia to introduce biometrics for air travel as passport alternative

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry has announced the rollout of biometric technology for air travel, which in the future could serve as an alternative to presenting a passport during check-in and boarding.

"Biometrics will be introduced for air travel. A four-party agreement on the matter was signed on the sidelines of the Digital Transportation Forum by Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin, Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, CEO of the Center for Biometric Technologies Vladislav Povolotsky, and Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the technology is designed to improve the quality and efficiency of passenger services. It may be used for both check-in and boarding, but travelers will retain the choice of whether to use biometrics or traditional documents.