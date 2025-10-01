Transferring Russian assets to Kiev to destroy trust in property rights — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The European Commission's plan to transfer 2 bln euros to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets undermines trust in fundamental property rights, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These are additional steps toward, I suppose, a complete erosion of trust in the principle of inviolability of property," Peskov said, commenting on EC President Ursula von der Leyen's statement that the EU will send Kiev about 2 bln euros for drone production using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

"This will boomerang back on those who are the main depositories, countries interested in attracting investments," he explained.

Earlier, von der Leyen announced that the European Union had reached an agreement with Ukraine on allocating 2 bln euros for drone production.