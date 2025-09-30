Russian national messenger Max may become popular globally — expert

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian national messenger Max may become popular outside the country and it should join the struggle for users in the Global South, Joseph Schutzman, the IT transformation consultant and the ex-manager of the American telecom corporation Sprint, told TASS.

Max was launched in summer 2025 and already has more than 35 mln registered users.

"With regards to cross-border communication. I think that Max should develop this for use outside of Russia. Telegram calls and WhatsApp are greatly degraded and Russia does much business outside of Russia, people have family and friends outside of Russia. The advantage will be if people want to communicate and do business with Russians, they can use Max Messenger," Schutzman said.

"There is a great play for the Global South here and again Russia can be at the center of it," the expert noted. "People do not use WhatsApp or Telegram anymore for privacy purposes, everybody knows its not secure now. But if Max can focus on stable voice and video calls connecting the Global South, it's a great opportunity for sure," he said.

" Max could build a companion app for international purposes or give API access so that a company outside of Russia (In Hungary, for example) that could connect to Max voice and video call services and have them build an app acting as a bridge that can interface with Max users," Schutzman added.