Nvidia becomes world’s first company with capitalization above $4.5 trillion

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. Nvidia, a US developer of graphic processors, has become the world’s first company with its market capitalization climbing above $4.5 trillion, according to Nasdaq data.

Company stocks gained 2.56% to $186.51 per security. The capitalization of Nvidia totaled $4.522 trillion.

Microsoft is second with its market capitalization of $3.83 trillion and the stock price of $514.95 (+0.07%). Apple comes third with the capitalization of $3.769 trillion and the stock price of $254.02 (-0.16%) per security.