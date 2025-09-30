Russia’s LNG production to reach 56 mln tons per year in 2027

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production is planned to reach 56 mln tons per year in 2027, according to the country’s Energy Development state program.

Russia’s LNG production will total 40 mln tons in 2025, and 44 mln tons in 2026, according to the document.

Rosstat reported that LNG production fell by 6% in eight months to 20.8 mln tons. In 2024, Russia produced 34.7 mln tons of LNG.

Earlier, the updated forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development stated that LNG exports from the country are projected at 35.7 mln tons (previously expected at 40 mln tons) in 2025 against 34.6 mln tons in 2024. Russian LNG exports are also planned at 40.3 mln tons in 2026 (previously 45.2 mln tons), 46.9 mln tons in 2027 (previously 58.4 mln tons), and 58.4 mln tons in 2028 (previously 73.6 mln tons).

The remaining targets of the state program remained unchanged. The share of Asia-Pacific countries in Russia's total energy exports will reach 69% in 2027, up from 67.4% in 2025.