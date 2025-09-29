CIS Prime Ministers approve 25 documents to expand integration in Commonwealth

MINSK, September 29. /TASS/. Prime Ministers of the CIS countries approved 25 documents necessary for expanding integration within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Following meetings held in narrow and expanded meetings in Minsk, the high-level delegations of the CIS countries - Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Turkmenistan, represented by the Deputy Prime Minister, and Armenia, which joined via video link - adopted, in particular, three strategies for the development of the Commonwealth through 2035.

The signed documents included decisions on the scientific and technological development strategy, the digitalization strategy for the Main multimodal transport corridors of the member states, and the strategy for cooperation in the development of the information society and digital economy. An action plan for the latter was also adopted until 2035.

Two more action plans concern the second phase of the implementation of the framework program for cooperation between the CIS countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy until 2030 and the economic development strategy. The CIS prime ministers also approved the Pricing concept for construction activities and its implementation plan.

The CIS governments were among the first to approve the key directions of cooperation in forestry until 2035 and a whole series of agreements and comprehensive plans in agriculture, including on locust control, rabies, foot-and-mouth disease, and avian influenza. In addition, the CIS Prime Ministers agreed to hold the Year of Health in the Commonwealth in 2026 and approved regulations on centers for the exchange of advanced technological experience and innovative cooperation.