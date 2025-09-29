Russia honors $102 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of 8.8 bln rubles ($102 mln) for bonds mature in 2035, the ministry said on its website.

"Money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of the external bond loan of the Russian Federation mature in 2035 totaling 8.5 bln rubles (the equivalent of $102 mln) were received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation towards residents and foreign creditors.