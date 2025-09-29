Russian non-oil and gas budget revenues to stand at $378 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget will total 31.4 trillion rubles ($378 bln) in 2026, 33.9 trillion rubles ($408.1 bln) in 2027, and 36.2 trillion rubles ($435.8 bln) in 2028, according to the explanatory note to the draft Russian federal budget for 2026-2028.

The document was posted in the electronic database of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

The non-oil and gas deficit will be reduced to 4.8% of GDP in 2027 (by 1.8 percentage points of GDP relatively to 2025) and will remain stable in 2028, the document indicates.