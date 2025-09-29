Domestic demand remains main driver of Russian economic growth — minister

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Consumer and investment demand remains the main driver of Russia’s economic growth, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Domestic demand, both consumer and investment, remains the main driver of growth for all three years. The basis of demand is the growth of real wages and incomes of the population," he said.

Wage growth will be driven by increased labor productivity, including through the use of modern technologies, as well as through the elimination of excessive mandatory requirements and other systemic measures to improve regulation, and targeted work in social sectors and the public sector overall, the minister added.

"Improving the efficiency of investment resource use will also be a key factor. This applies to government investments and investments by natural monopolies. For private businesses, we have envisaged improvement of the investment climate through a national management model," he said.