Gazprom gas production up 0.64% in 1H to 209 bcm

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Gas production of Gazprom Group added 0.64% in the first half of this year to 209.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to the group’s 1H report.

Gazprom's gas production amounted to 209.5 bcm in the reporting period compared to 208.14 bcm in January-June 2024. Gas supply to the company's gas transmission system in Russia decreased by 2.3% to 301.2 bln cubic meters of gas (308.4 bln cubic meters last year) due to a decrease in the volume of gas supplies to consumers within the country.

Gas sales on the domestic and international markets by Gazprom Group fell by 0.9% to 185 bln cubic meters. In the first half of the year, Gazprom injected 19.7 bln cubic meters of gas into underground gas storage facilities (19.8 bln cubic meters in the previous year), with withdrawal totaling 25.6 bln cubic meters (26.4 bln cubic meters in 2024).

The group’s oil and gas condensate production in Russia gained 2.35% to 38.32 mln tons. The increase in liquid hydrocarbon production is due to high profit margins of sales of this type of raw material.

In the first half of the year, Gazprom sold 16.95 mln tons of oil and stable gas condensate (18.79 mln tons in the first half of 2024), and 34.09 mln tons of oil and gas products (33.86 mln tons in the first half of 2024). "The 9.79% decline in sales of crude oil and stable gas condensate in the reporting period was due to the current market conditions, considering the need to comply with the quota established by the Russian Energy Ministry under the OPEC+ agreement," the holding said.