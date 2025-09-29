McDonald's could forfeit rights to more than ten trademarks in Russia in 2026-2027

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. McDonald's may lose control over more than ten trademarks in Russia in 2026-2027, a TASS correspondent has learned.

In particular, the exclusive rights to the trademarks Happy Meal, McNuggets, Royal Cheeseburger, McDrive, and McCountry will expire in 2026, according to Rospatent (Federal Service for Intellectual Property) data.

In 2027, several applications involving the company's logo and name, as well as the trademarks McMuffin, Big Mac, Mac Fries, McChicken, and McDonald's McCola, will expire.

Among trademarks that lapsed earlier are Big Mac and Bolshoy Mak (in 2025), and McCountry (in 2024).

McDonald's halted operations in Russia in the spring of 2022.