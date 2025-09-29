Russian government submits draft budget for 2026-2028 to State Duma

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted a draft federal budget for 2026 and the 2027-2028 planning period to the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) for consideration, the cabinet reported on its website.

The authorities emphasized previously that the key priorities are fulfilling all social obligations to citizens, financial support for Russia's defense and security needs, social support for the families of participants of the special military operation, and achieving national goals by 2030 as defined by the president.

The draft budget is based on the baseline socioeconomic development forecast. The document assumes GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, and by almost 7% over three years, reaching approximately 276 trillion rubles ($3.3 trillion) in nominal terms.

"Revenues will amount to 40.3 trillion rubles ($486 bln) in 2026, 42.9 trillion rubles ($517 bln) in 2027, and 45.9 trillion rubles ($553 bln) in 2028. Federal budget expenditures are planned at 44.1 trillion rubles ($532 bln) in 2026, 46 trillion rubles ($554 bln) in 2027, and 49.4 trillion rubles ($595 bln) in 2028," according to the document.