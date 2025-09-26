Gazprom resumes Power of Siberia gas supplies after planned maintenance

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Gazprom has resumed gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline following the completion of scheduled maintenance, the company reported.

"Planned maintenance work on the Power of Siberia pipeline has been successfully completed. The maintenance was conducted on September 18-26. Gas transportation, which was temporarily suspended during this period, has now resumed," the statement said.

Under the gas sales agreement for the "eastern" route between Gazprom and China’s CNPC, maintenance of the pipeline’s equipment and systems is carried out twice a year: in spring and fall.