Russia, Uzbekistan sign documents to expand cooperation in nuclear energy — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have signed documents to expand cooperation in the nuclear sector at the global atomic forum World Atomic Week, state corporation Rosatom reported.

"On September 26, 2025, in Moscow, during the international forum World Atomic Week, documents were signed to expand cooperation between Rosatom State Corporation and the Agency for Atomic Energy under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzatom)," the statement said.

The joint nuclear power plant project in Uzbekistan envisions the construction of two large-capacity units and two 55 MW units. The parties also signed the key terms of contracts for the supply of fuel for both small-and large-capacity nuclear power plants.

On May 27, 2024, Uzbekistan signed a contract for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant - a small-scale facility in the Jizzakh district, consisting of six 55 MW reactors.