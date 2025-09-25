El Dabaa NPP to be almost 50% complete by 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built in Egypt with the assistance of Rosatom, is currently more than 33% complete, and this figure will reach 46% by the beginning of 2026, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat told Egypt’s news portal Al-Youm as-Sabia.

"The completion rate of the construction of the Egyptian nuclear power plant with a capacity of 4,800 MW has exceeded 33%, and by 2026 this figure is expected to reach 46%," he was quoted as saying.

"Egypt and Russia are cooperating in the peaceful use of nuclear energy for the benefit of Egyptian society," the minister added.