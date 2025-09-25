ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 25. /TASS/. The intensity of Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite city of Energodar has grown in anticipation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to Russia and his participation in the World Atomic Week forum, marking the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"I would say that the intensity of this impact is somewhat cyclical and wave-like. There have been periods of silence lasting several months. Then there is an active phase every day. We are currently experiencing such a phase and are under constant attack. There was an intensification before the meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska. Now, the Ukrainian armed forces have obviously increased their attacks because of Grossi's visit to Russia. The intensity also depends on the amount of money or weapons supplied [to the Ukrainian military] from abroad," Chernichuk noted.

For the second day in a row, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has relied solely on backup diesel generators for electricity due to damage caused by Ukraine to the last external high-voltage line on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the World Atomic Week forum, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry. Several foreign leaders will participate in the forum, including IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. After the forum, Putin is scheduled to meet with several foreign delegation leaders. Notably, a meeting between Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is expected.

On August 12, the day before the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the area near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, resulting in a fire at the plant's hydraulic structures. On June 5 and 6, 2025, on the eve of the meeting between Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad, the Ukrainian military attacked Energodar and the ZNPP infrastructure several times. The plant assessed this as an attempt to exert pressure. In addition, the Kiev regime actively struck the territory of the nuclear power plant and its satellite city of Energodar close to the dates of the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.