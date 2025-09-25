Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $123.8 mln with settlements on September 24

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 24, 2025, in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles ($123.8 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 23, 2025 also in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.